2 Shot Dead, 8 Injured After Shooting in Minneapolis

police lights
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 22 May 2021 08:57 AM

Two men were shot dead and eight others were wounded in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday.

"Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male," Minneapolis Police said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hMfib2.

"Order fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas," the statement said, adding that seven injured people were treated in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of N. 1st Ave., according to the police.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


