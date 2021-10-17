Several Injured in Mall Shooting in Lancaster, Penn.

Multiple people were injured Sunday afternoon during a shooting at a mall in Lancaster, Penn., and a "couple of people were in custody" following the incident, a Lancaster city police desk sergeant told The New York Post.

According to Lancaster Online, a number of ambulances were dispatched to Park City Center for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries at around 2:30 p.m..

A video circulating on social media seems to indicate two gunshots breaking out, followed by footage of people scrambling to get away.

The mall has been closed until further notice and will not reopen until Monday.

Lancaster Police say there is no immediate danger.