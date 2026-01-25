Fmr President Clinton Calls for Action After Minn. Shooting

Former President Bill Clinton on Sunday weighed in on the latest Minneapolis fatal shooting and President Donald Trump's efforts to unwind former President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

The statement denounced the "horrific scenes playing out in Minneapolis and across America," the headline read.

"In recent weeks, we've watched horrible scenes play out in Minneapolis and other communities that I never thought would take place in America.

"People, including children, have been seized from their homes, workplaces, and the street by masked federal agents. Peaceful protesters and citizens exercising their constitutional right to observe and document law enforcement have been arrested, beaten, teargassed, and most scarily, in the cases of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, shot and killed.

"All of this is unacceptable, and should have been avoided.

"To make matters even worse, at every turn, the people in charge have lied to us, told us not to believe what we've seen with our own eyes, and pushed increasingly aggressive and antagonistic tactics, including impeding investigations by local authorities.

"Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them. If we give our freedoms away after 250 years, we might never get them back.

"It is up to all of us who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to We the People."

The statement was condemned by conservatives, and the Clinton X account turned off replies shortly after a wave of rebukes.