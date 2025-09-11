FBI on Kirk Probe: 'College-Age' Shooter Tracked, Gun Recovered

Authorities say they have tracked the suspected gunman's movements before, during, and after the campus shooting that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk and have recovered what they believe to be the weapon used.

Officials said the suspect arrived near the Utah Valley University campus at 11:52 a.m., moved through stairwells to a rooftop, fired from a shooting position, then fled across the roof, jumped from the building, and escaped into a nearby neighborhood. Investigators canvassed the area, speaking to witnesses and viewing doorbell cameras.

"We do have good video footage of this individual. We are not going to release that at this time," an official said, noting forensic technologies are being used to identify the suspect.

Investigators confirmed they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle in a wooded area where the shooter fled. The FBI stated that its lab would analyze the weapon, along with collected footwear impressions, a palm print, and forearm imprints.

"The FBI laboratory will be analyzing this weapon," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bowles said, adding that more than 130 tips have already come in.

Authorities confirmed they have clear video of the suspect, described as appearing "college-age," but are not yet releasing images publicly.

"If we are unsuccessful in identifying them immediately, we will reach out for the public's help," Bowles said.

The FBI reported that the suspect is not in the wooded area, and though officials are not revealing what information they have on the shooter, some unverified reports claim he had some transgender ideology. Kirk was shot at the moment he was fielding a question about the number of transgender mass shooters.

"Is the suspect possibly still in this area?" Bowles was asked. "So that's a good question, and it's a question that goes to the safety of the community, right? No, not in those woods," he replied.

"We walked through those woods and secured it. As to the community, I can tell you that this was a targeted event. We don't believe that the community is at risk. However, we are exhausting every resource to find him, and we will do so."

Bowles reiterated that identifying information is not yet available for the public as the manhunt bears down on the suspect.

"I can't comment specifically on his face or any details such as that, as it's continuing to be a part of the investigation," he continued. "And again, we'll release that shortly. However, we're doing everything we can to find him, and we're not sure how far he has gone yet, but we will do our best."

"We've got complete and total support from everyone from [FBI Director Kash Patel] on down. And it's been an incredible supportive environment so far, like the one yesterday where we announced that there was a [person of interest] in custody."

"The FBI has brought every resource to bear, and we will continue to do so throughout the course of this investigation," an official said.