LA Sheriff's Office Apologizes for Post About Iranian 'Victims'

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has pulled a post that went up on its social media account that referenced the "victims" of recent bombings in Iran.

KTLA in Los Angeles reported the post went up on Sunday. The opening line of the text read, "Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran." It was, however, generally known that it was military strikes that occurred in Iran as ordered by President Donald Trump to eliminate Iran's nuclear weapon processing sites.

The post continued, "At the moment, there are no known threats to Los Angeles County. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are increasing patrol checks at places of worship and other sensitive locations throughout the county."

It's not known how long the post remained visible, but it was taken down and then later reappeared with altered text that excluded any reference to Iranian victims.

The post, though, had already been saved and reposted by others. One repost included the comment, "The internet is forever."

An apology issued by the department said, "This post was unacceptable, made in error and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department."

"As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters. Our mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities," the post continued.

The department added that a review process was underway to "ensure that any future communications align with our Department's standards of professionalism, respect and accountability."