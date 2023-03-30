Jan. 6 'Shaman' Jacob Chansley Moved to Halfway House

Jacob Chansley, the man known as the Jan. 6 "Shaman," has been moved from federal prison to a halfway house, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The change comes just weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., released video withheld from the public by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that showed Capitol Police leading Chansley through the Capitol Building and to the Senate floor.

"After serving 11 months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life," Chansley's former attorney Albert Watkins told Newsmax. "I applaud the decision of the U.S. Bureau of Prison in this regard."

Critics viewing the new video released to the public earlier this year note it looks as if Chansley was set up by Capitol Police.

In November 2021, Chansley was sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress. However, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons now lists his current location as a "Residential Reentry Management (RRM) field office," known as RRM Phoenix in Arizona.

Law and Crime reported Chansley is likely being held at a Residential Reentry Center (RRC), or halfway house, near the field office.

"Recent changes have been made regarding First Step Act assessments such that the 28-day assessment will count as the first, and that an inmate will be able to earn 15 days after two assessments rather than three," a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told CBS News.

"These additional time credits were calculated during the last scheduled application rollout in March 2023. Therefore, these changes will allow inmates to earn the extra five days of time credit for every 30-day period."

