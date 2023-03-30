×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shaman | jacob chansley | political persecution | jan. 6

Jan. 6 'Shaman' Jacob Chansley Moved to Halfway House

By    |   Thursday, 30 March 2023 12:51 PM EDT

Jacob Chansley, the man known as the Jan. 6 "Shaman," has been moved from federal prison to a halfway house, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The change comes just weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., released video withheld from the public by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that showed Capitol Police leading Chansley through the Capitol Building and to the Senate floor.

Important: Do not be denied Medicare coverage for key procedures and find 50+ benefits of Medicare your doctor will not tell you!

"After serving 11 months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life," Chansley's former attorney Albert Watkins told Newsmax. "I applaud the decision of the U.S. Bureau of Prison in this regard."

Critics viewing the new video released to the public earlier this year note it looks as if Chansley was set up by Capitol Police.

In November 2021, Chansley was sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress. However, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons now lists his current location as a "Residential Reentry Management (RRM) field office," known as RRM Phoenix in Arizona.

Law and Crime reported Chansley is likely being held at a Residential Reentry Center (RRC), or halfway house, near the field office.

"Recent changes have been made regarding First Step Act assessments such that the 28-day assessment will count as the first, and that an inmate will be able to earn 15 days after two assessments rather than three," a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told CBS News.

"These additional time credits were calculated during the last scheduled application rollout in March 2023. Therefore, these changes will allow inmates to earn the extra five days of time credit for every 30-day period."

Important: Increase Your Monthly Social Security Check by $1000! It’s possible, find out the rules, See More Here

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Jacob Chansley, the man known as the Jan. 6 "Shaman," has been moved from federal prison to a halfway house, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
shaman, jacob chansley, political persecution, jan. 6
354
2023-51-30
Thursday, 30 March 2023 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved