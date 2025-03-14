Severe Weather Warning Issued for Midwest

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a rare level 5 high-risk outlook Friday for severe weather expected across Alabama and Mississippi on Saturday. This level 5 outlook would be just the third time in history such a forecast was issued a day prior to a severe weather event.

In the last 30 years, two events warranted early issuance of a level; April of 2006 and April of 2012. Both years saw severe weather events that produced damage in the billions and over 80 tornadoes across the central plains and southern United States.

The midwest will see the storms first with severe weather hitting places from Davenport, Iowa, to St. Louis, Missouri. This area is under a level 4 out of 5 for all modes of severe weather. However, the primary risk will be wind gusts that might exceed hurricane force and very large hail associated with supercell thunderstorms.

The storms will then target the southern states with storms firing up as early as Saturday morning.

New Orleans, Louisiana, to Birmingham, Alabama, are under a significant risk for severe storms. The environment over this area is conducive to long-track tornadoes.

The national weather service has placed millions in a 30-60% chance for seeing a tornado at any given town within a 25 mile radius.

Mike Masco is a meteorologist and a Newsmax weather correspondent.