Trump: Fox Settlement 'Ridiculous'; 'Murdoch's Wrong'

Former President Donald Trump say Fox News and News Corps' Rupert Murdoch made a mistake settling with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

It "was incredible that they did that," Trump told Brexit architect Nigel Farage in an exclusive GBN TV interview Wednesday at Turnberry, Scotland, warning the precedent it sets for free speech in America.

"If you think of what they did: They're a platform," Trump said. "That would mean that anybody that goes on to a platform that says something wrong, you're going to sue the platform?

"It's ridiculous why they'd pay this money."

It should not have cost Fox $787.5 million to discuss the election, according to Trump.

"The election was rigged, and Rupert Murdoch should have talked about it," Trump continued, adding when asked if Fox Corps' chief just did not feel he could win the case, "Rupert Murdoch's wrong and whoever settled this case for that much money."

"And I think it an insult, not only to Fox. It was an insult to all the people that work there. It was an insult to everybody that knows what happened during that election."

Trump ticked down his allegations of election improprieties.

"No. 1 they didn't use the legislatures," Trump said, referring to Democrat leaders changing election processes under the guise of COVID, including mass mail-in balloting.

Also, Trump continued, the corruption of the government agencies using its connections to Big Tech and social media to censor has been exposed in the past few months.

"The FBI dealt with Twitter, they call it Twitter Files," Trump said. "That was cheating.

"Look at the 51 different intelligence agents, so-called intelligence agents, they all lied – 100% they lied. All of this stuff is cheating."

Trump reiterated his calls for voter ID, paper ballots, same-day voting, and election reforms he wants to put in place if he is election president again.

"Anytime you have mail-in ballots there is fraud," Trump said.

"This is going to happen, but it should happen quickly, and wherever you have a Republican governor, it should happen immediately. You know, a governor has a little bit control over the state."

As for critics saying his campaign should not be looking back on a "rigged election," Trump warned you cannot chill the free speech.

"You have to learn by history," Trump concluded. "You can't just say you won't talk about something."