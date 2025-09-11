Rep. Moulton: If Serious About Violence, Trump Should Rescind Pardons

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., said Thursday that President Donald Trump could show he's "serious" about wanting to end political violence by overturning the pardons he issued for those convicted for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Speaking to CNN's Kate Bolduan on "CNN News Central," Moulton said in a clip highlighted by Mediaite, "If the president is serious about stopping political violence, then maybe he should start by rescinding the pardons for all the domestic terrorists who came to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to kill cops, to kill Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, to kill — to kill Vice President [Mike] Pence."

Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday morning, police and federal agents are engaged in a manhunt for the shooter whose identity and motive have yet to be known. Kirk was a loyal ally to President Trump, who issued a statement condemning the "rhetoric of the left."

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

Moulton put the onus on the first Trump presidency saying, "Let's have an honest conversation about the origins of this political violence and why it has risen so dramatically since Donald Trump's first term. We need to have that conversation if we're serious about stopping it."