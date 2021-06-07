Sen. Tim Scott: 'Resilient' America's Best Days 'Ahead of Us'

America's ability to overcome adversity has shown the country can do "remarkable things,” according to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

"We have survived a Civil War and global pandemic," Scott said Sunday night on the Fox News Channel. "We came out stronger and more resilient because when we stick together there is no place on earth like home."

Scott's optimism about America came through when he said the nation's "best days are ahead of us."

"The thing that I'm most optimistic about is that we have a history of overcoming challenges after challenges after challenges, and so I know how resilient we are and out of every problem has appeared the greatest promise," he said. "Over every obstacle, we found the best opportunities. And we have been a nation born out of tragedy, and we always triumph."

While speaking with host and former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Scott said the issue that most concerned him was equal justice.

"There seems to be, at times, an unequal application of our justice system," he said from Charleston, South Carolina. "This is an area we have to get right because this is how we restore hope and create opportunities going forward."

Asked about how Americans should balance the country’s past, present, and promise for the future, Scott said the topic surfaced recently when having lunch with his mother.

"One of the things I’ve said to her was, 'I wish we’d spend more time in that big windshield while we're driving than we do in the little rearview mirror," he said. "I think the past should be something that teaches us but some place where we don’t dwell. Too often I feel like we’re dwelling in the past not for its lessons but almost reliving it. As if 1865 and 1965 are somehow embedded in 2021."

"The burden of living [in the past] is too high of a price to pay, and the more time you spend in the past the less time you spend in the future."

Having earned rave reviews for his response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union last month, Scott outlined three things he would highlight if he were president.

Scott said the first thing he would do in a speech to the American people is remind them what makes them special.

"We are the most compassionate, capable, courageous people on the planet," Scott said. "Sometimes we forget that — and the first thing I would do is remind us of who we are."

Secondly, Scott said he would assure his fellow citizens "we will confront our challenges together, whether those are social or economic or global challenges."

In referencing earlier comments in which he said the U.S. is not a racist country – something he offered despite having been discriminated against himself — Scott argued that the "one thing you don’t do" in order to end discrimination is "have more discrimination."

Scott added he would work on a plan to expand opportunities for all Americans.

"The thing I’d do next is close with something more optimistic — that the next American century starts here, it starts now, and it starts with you, and it starts with me," Scott said.