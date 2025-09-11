WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: senate | nuclear option | cabinet | john thune | confirmation

Senate Working on Deal to Avoid 'Nuclear Option' Rules Change

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:30 PM EDT

Senators are looking to make a deal that would avoid the "nuclear option" of changing legislative rules to allow the appointment of sub-Cabinet nominees without the required full vote of the Senate on each individual nominee.

Sources among Senate Republicans told The Hill on Thursday that legislators hope to reach an agreement with Democrats without resorting to the "nuclear option" of simply passing the rules by a majority vote, which Republicans would likely win. The current discussions involve a proposal made by Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and independent Sen. Angus King of Maine to allow the mass confirmation of about a dozen nominees at a time if they are nominated to the same committee.

"On the Republican side, there is [consent]. On the Democratic side, they're still talking," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told the news outlet, adding that there is support for this proposal "on the Republican side," but Democrats are "still talking."

Rounds said that about 15 Senate Democrats have signaled their support for the proposal, adding that this "would not require a 'nuclear option,' which we're really trying to avoid at all costs. ... Now, we're going to find out whether or not the Senate Democratic leadership will accept what their team is proposing." 

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters "It's in their court. The deal is there, they just have to be willing to ... take yes for an answer."

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Thursday that Democrats are "still negotiating," adding that he was "encouraged" by the progress so far.

Thune later said in a statement that he would move to change the Senate rules without support from Democrats, saying in a statement: "We've got a crisis, and it's time to take steps to restore Senate precedent and codify in Senate rules what once was understood to be standard practice, and that is the Senate acting expeditiously on presidential nominations to allow a president to get his team into place."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Senators are looking to make a deal that would avoid the "nuclear option" of changing legislative rules to allow the appointment of sub-Cabinet nominees without the required full vote of the Senate on each individual nominee.
senate, nuclear option, cabinet, john thune, confirmation
330
2025-30-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved