Senate Working on Deal to Avoid 'Nuclear Option' Rules Change

Senators are looking to make a deal that would avoid the "nuclear option" of changing legislative rules to allow the appointment of sub-Cabinet nominees without the required full vote of the Senate on each individual nominee.

Sources among Senate Republicans told The Hill on Thursday that legislators hope to reach an agreement with Democrats without resorting to the "nuclear option" of simply passing the rules by a majority vote, which Republicans would likely win. The current discussions involve a proposal made by Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and independent Sen. Angus King of Maine to allow the mass confirmation of about a dozen nominees at a time if they are nominated to the same committee.

"On the Republican side, there is [consent]. On the Democratic side, they're still talking," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told the news outlet, adding that there is support for this proposal "on the Republican side," but Democrats are "still talking."

Rounds said that about 15 Senate Democrats have signaled their support for the proposal, adding that this "would not require a 'nuclear option,' which we're really trying to avoid at all costs. ... Now, we're going to find out whether or not the Senate Democratic leadership will accept what their team is proposing."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters "It's in their court. The deal is there, they just have to be willing to ... take yes for an answer."

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Thursday that Democrats are "still negotiating," adding that he was "encouraged" by the progress so far.

Thune later said in a statement that he would move to change the Senate rules without support from Democrats, saying in a statement: "We've got a crisis, and it's time to take steps to restore Senate precedent and codify in Senate rules what once was understood to be standard practice, and that is the Senate acting expeditiously on presidential nominations to allow a president to get his team into place."