Trump Lambastes McConnell for Infrastructure Bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., backed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, handing Democrats a legislative victory, but he delivered an potential loss to Republicans in the midterm elections and beyond, according to former President Donald Trump.

Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Saturday night:

"Mitch McConnell has stated that he will not go to the signing of the 'Non-Infrastructure' Bill (only 11% for real Infrastructure) or, as it is sometimes called, the Elect Democrats in 2022/24 Act. It gives Biden and the Democrats a victory just as they were falling off the cliff."

Trump trolled McConnell to go celebrate with President Joe Biden at the signing of the bill, which is scheduled for Monday, adding in his statement:

"Based on the fact that the Old Crow convinced many Republican senators to vote for the bill, greatly jeopardizing their chance of winning reelection, and that he led the way, he should go to the signing and put up with the scorn from Great Republican Patriots that are already lambasting him. Our country is being destroyed while Mitch McConnell gives lifelines to those who are destroying it!"

Trump had already blasted McConnell earlier this week, excoriating him for not pushing forward a Republican infrastructure bill during Trump administration:

"Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party? "He continuously said he couldn't get it passed, just like I had to go around him to get the very popular southern border wall built (which caused great delay — but could now be completed in one month by Biden). All of the Infrastructure money, $2 trillion, would have gone into real Infrastructure (roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, etc). Also, why did Mitch give the Democrats a two-month hiatus, just long enough for them to figure it all out, when they were completely ready to fold?"

Biden announced he will be joined by members of Congress who helped write infrastructure bill, "a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage." McConnell has declined to attend after he was first ripped by Trump.