Tags: senate | kids | online | safety | privacy | commerce committee | social media

Senate's Kids Online Safety Act Raising Privacy Questions

By    |   Sunday, 23 July 2023 10:08 PM EDT

The Senate Commerce Committee will meet Thursday to discuss the Kids Online Safety Act. This bill, if approved, could require platforms to implement ID verification for their users and potentially decrease online privacy.

The proposed bill, led by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., aims to establish a number of protective measures to safeguard children and teenagers on the internet, which is a top concern for members of Congress who believe social media is harming the youth's mental health.

"This is a huge victory for the dozens of parents and victims of social media that have been relentlessly pushing their representatives on Capitol Hill to protect kids online," the two senators wrote in a statement, the Washington Examiner reported.

But the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) warns monitoring kids could do more harm than good.

"Putting children under surveillance and limiting their access to information doesn't make them safer — in fact, research suggests just the opposite," according to the EFF. "Unfortunately those tactics are the ones endorsed by the Kids Online Safety Act of 2022 (KOSA), introduced by Sens. Blumenthal and Blackburn.

"The Kids Online Safety Act would not protect the privacy of children or adults. It is a heavy-handed plan to force technology companies to spy on young people and stop them from accessing content that is 'not in their best interest,' as defined by the government, and interpreted by tech platforms."

