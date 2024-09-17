WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | ivf | vote | fertility | donald trump | births

Senate Set to Vote Again on IVF Bill After Trump's Pledge of Support

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 06:44 AM EDT

The U.S. Senate is set to vote Tuesday on a bill to enshrine federal protections and expand insurance coverage for fertility treatments, days after Republican former President Donald Trump surprised supporters by saying he would support such a law.

The Senate voted on the same bill in June, but it failed to get the required 60 votes to advance after most Republicans voted against it. Democrats control the chamber by a slim 51-49 margin.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., first attempted to get a vote on the same bill in late February, after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled the embryos used in in vitro fertilization, or IVF, should be considered children, jeopardizing access to the treatment used by millions of Americans every year. Republicans blocked it then, too.

Trump said in August he would require the government or insurance companies to pay for IVF if he is elected, shocking far-right Christian allies for whom the treatment is controversial.

"We want to produce babies in this country, right?" Trump said during a town hall-style campaign event in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

"Republicans had a chance to back up their rhetoric with action when we voted earlier this year and nearly all of them failed," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., said in a speech on Monday. "I hope tomorrow will bring a different result."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Senate is set to vote Tuesday on a bill to enshrine federal protections and expand insurance coverage for fertility treatments, days after Republican former President Donald Trump surprised supporters by saying he would support such a law.
senate, ivf, vote, fertility, donald trump, births
224
2024-44-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved