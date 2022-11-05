×
Tags: senate | blake masters | town hall | debate | john bachman | newsmax | arizona

Watch Newsmax's Town Hall: Arizona Sen.-nominee Blake Masters

(Newsmax)

Saturday, 05 November 2022 09:48 AM EDT

With the Senate majority hanging in the balance in Tuesday's midterm elections, Arizona GOP Sen.-nominee Blake Masters joined Newsmax for an exclusive town hall presentation Friday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Masters looks to flip the seat of Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., in a key battleground state that roiled the 2020 presidential election and remains one of the most hotly contested states between the two major parties.

Masters told moderator John Bachman, host of "John Bachman Now" that Democrats seeking to demonize Republicans for their concerns about election integrity are going to reap the whirlwind in Arizona.

"They're about to get a dose of democracy next Tuesday," Masters told Bachman.

US
