Senators Revive Effort to Strip Big Tech of Key Legal Protection

A bipartisan effort in the Senate is attempting to sunset the long-contested liability shield given to technology companies, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, are making efforts to introduce a bill that would sunset Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in two years, which currently largely protects technology companies from being held legally responsible for third party or user consent.

The law was passed in 1996, well ahead of the social media boom that transformed the internet over the next three decades.

Lawmakers pressing for reform of Section 230 have long contended that the internet is vastly different than it was before the turn of the century, and the law needs to be updated to reflect these changes.

"To the extent this protection was ever needed, its usefulness has long since passed," said Durbin, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers failed to pass most related legislation last session, despite major lobbying efforts from tech safety groups and families seeking to hold technology companies accountable for social media harms, specifically on young children.

"The damage being done every year just gets worse," Graham told The Hill. "There's more support from the public [this session]."

The forthcoming bill is "in the works," according to a spokesperson for Graham.

While members of both parties are voicing backing for the bill, their reasons for reforming the law often vary. Democrats' pursuit of Section 230 reform has mostly centered around holding tech companies responsible for the harms their platforms allegedly cause users. "I'm under no illusion it will be easy to pass legislation to protect kids online and finally make the tech industry legally accountable for the harms they cause," Durbin said. "But I hope that for the sake of our nation's kids, Congress finally acts." Meanwhile, Republicans often criticize Section 230, saying it gives large social media companies too much protection if a person, group, or organization claims censorship of certain political views. "With Big Tech censorship, if you disagree with a particular point of view, tech can simply make it disappear and it is utterly invisible, leaving not even footprints in the sand. So my view is we should use every tool we have to prevent that," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Technology, told The Hill. Graham and Durbin both said they are unsure of Trump's stance on the issue, though Republicans are hopeful he would back reforming Section 230 given his past allegations of anti-conservative bias against major social media firms. The White House declined to comment on the president's current stance on the issue, though he was a strong proponent of either limiting or repealing Section 230 in his first term. Despite this, tech safety groups and some Democrats have expressed concerns that Trump could take a lighter approach on technology firms given their efforts to reconcile with the president ahead of his second term. Technology industry groups have long fought changes to Section 230 and are ready to do so this session as senators prepare the legislation. Michael Petricone, the senior vice president of government affairs for the Consumer Technology Association, argued that Section 230 protects small and midsized companies from an onslaught of lawsuits they do not have the resources to fight.