WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: secret service | motorcade | divert | karoline leavitt | donald trump | air force one

Trump Motorcade Diverted Due to 'Suspicious Object'

By    |   Sunday, 11 January 2026 08:16 PM EST

A "suspicious object" at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday forced President Donald Trump's motorcade to divert.

Trump was able to get to Air Force One and take off for a return to Washington, D.C., without incident Sunday night.

"During advance sweeps of PBI Airport, a suspicious object was discovered by USSS," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, referring to the U.S. Secret Service.

"A further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly."

Trump left his Palm Beach, Florida, club, Mar-a-Lago, around 6:20 p.m. ET for the roughly 10-minute drive to the airport.

During the drive, police officers on motorcycles created a moving blockade for the motorcade, at one point almost colliding with the vans that accompanied Trump.

Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said the secondary route was taken just as a precaution, adding "that is standard protocol."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A "suspicious object" at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday forced President Donald Trump's motorcade to divert.
secret service, motorcade, divert, karoline leavitt, donald trump, air force one
154
2026-16-11
Sunday, 11 January 2026 08:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved