Trump Motorcade Diverted Due to 'Suspicious Object'

A "suspicious object" at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday forced President Donald Trump's motorcade to divert.

Trump was able to get to Air Force One and take off for a return to Washington, D.C., without incident Sunday night.

"During advance sweeps of PBI Airport, a suspicious object was discovered by USSS," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, referring to the U.S. Secret Service.

"A further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly."

Trump left his Palm Beach, Florida, club, Mar-a-Lago, around 6:20 p.m. ET for the roughly 10-minute drive to the airport.

During the drive, police officers on motorcycles created a moving blockade for the motorcade, at one point almost colliding with the vans that accompanied Trump.

Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said the secondary route was taken just as a precaution, adding "that is standard protocol."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.