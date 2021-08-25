Secret Service Warned Capitol Police Just Before 1/6 Attack

On the day before the violent protest on Jan. 6, the Secret Service sent a warning to U.S. Capitol Police about the potential for violence by attendees at the rally supporting then-President Donald Trump, Politico reports.

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington were given the documents following a Freedom of Information Act request and subsequently shared the emails with Politico, which notes that the names of senders and recipients have been redacted.

In one email, with the subject line "[REDACTED] Officer Safety - 1/6 Demonstrations," sent on January 5 says: "Per our Denver Field Office, a concerned citizen reported that [REDACTED] were flying into BWI [Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport] today to attend tomorrow’s rally and ‘incite violence.’

"In addition, the source reports that [REDACTED] previously made threats against President-Elect [Joe] Biden. The source also reported that [REDACTED] was driving to DC with gear and weapons, to include ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles, and suppressors."

The email added: "The subjects claimed that they are in the area to protest election fraud, support President Trump, and acknowledged the possibility of violence if approached by counter-protesters."

"On January 6th, our democracy was attacked, but we still know little of how it happened and what was done to protect the government," said CREW spokesperson Jordan Libowitz. "These emails give a further look into the knowledge the Secret Service had in the lead up to the riot and show just how important it is for a thorough Congressional investigation to bring the truth to light."

Another email was sent by someone in the Secret Service’s Protective Intelligence Division to members of the Protective Intelligence Operations Center with the subject line, "Discovery of multiple threatening Parler Posts directed at DC Police regarding January 6th, 2021 protests."

It notes that a user on Parler, the social media network popular with conservatives, had made multiple threats on the platform towards police in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Capitol breach.

"While the subject appears to be targeting [DC police], the subject calls for violence against any law enforcement in DC that ‘sides with the enemy,’" the email states.

"The user posted multiple threatening posts from today (01/05/21) to include, ‘Its time the DC Police get their ass whooped for being traitors in our nations capitol’, ‘DC Police are the enemy of the people. No mercy to them on the 6th. They are not on our side’, ‘time to fight! We cant trust the police, the laws, or the politicians. It’s time to take out all of them to remain a free country on the 6th.’ And ‘The police need to be dealth with on the 6th. Our 2A covers Marxist police officers. If they want a war, they will get one Wednesday. (middle finger emoji) the DC police."