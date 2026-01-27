Gun Rights Backers Dispute WH Admin After Minn. Killing

National Association for Gun Rights President Dudley Brown criticized how the Trump administration has framed the gun rights debate following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis this past weekend.

The incident has intensified divisions among conservatives amid a series of deadly encounters involving federal agents in Minnesota this month.

Brown took aim at comments made by FBI Director Kash Patel, telling Politico on Tuesday that "the FBI director needs to brush off that thing called the Constitution, because he clearly hasn't read it."

He added, "I know of no more crucial place to carry a firearm for self-defense than a protest."

Brown was responding to Patel's earlier televised remarks in which he said, "You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It's that simple."

"You don't have a right to break the law," Patel stated.

The dispute comes as multiple shooting deaths involving federal agents in Minneapolis have sparked protests, public outrage, and renewed scrutiny of law enforcement's use of force, exposing fractures within conservative and gun rights circles over how the Second Amendment applies during demonstrations.

The National Rifle Association also entered the debate, publicly criticizing Bill Essayli, the acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, after he wrote, "If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you."

The NRA responded by calling the statement "dangerous and wrong," adding that "responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens."

Bryan Strawser, chair of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, told Politico that the controversy has shifted public attention on the right to keep and bear arms, stating, "We can all see what is on video."

He added that if the incident "has helped move the needle and helped individual folks realize that they should be protecting this right, I think that's a good thing."