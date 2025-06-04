WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sec | rules | us traded foreign firms

Wall St Watchdog to Consider Rules on US-Traded Foreign Firms

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 07:42 AM EDT

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday is due to take the first steps toward producing new rules on which foreign firms qualify for less stringent investor disclosure requirements, according to a public notice.

The public meeting, set for 1 p.m. in Washington, comes a year after a Republican Commissioner Mark Uyeda called for a public comment process on changing the definition of publicly traded foreign firms. He singled out Chinese companies as enjoying easier reporting requirements even when they are solely traded on U.S. stock markets.

The commission is due to consider whether to issue a call for public comment on possible new rules, the substance of which the SEC has not yet made public.

Spokespeople for the agency and for Uyeda declined to comment. In an address at Harvard last year, Uyeda said companies primarily owned and administered abroad qualified as "foreign private issuers" — meaning they were only required to file annual reports and occasional market updates, even if they were solely traded on a U.S. stock exchange.

A 2024 congressional study indicated nearly 90% of the 265 Chinese firms publicly traded in the U.S. were not listed on stock exchanges elsewhere, according to Uyeda.

On the other hand, U.S. firms trading on the same stock exchanges fall under the full scope of American securities laws, including quarterly financial reporting, proxy solicitation rules and prompt disclosure of "material events" such as mergers and the departures of board members, he said at the time.

"This issue deserves attention, and the SEC should consider evaluating whether foreign private issuers should be limited to companies whose securities are also listed on a foreign stock exchange," Uyeda said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday is due to take the first steps toward producing new rules on which foreign firms qualify for less stringent investor disclosure requirements, according to a public notice.
sec, rules, us traded foreign firms
277
2025-42-04
Wednesday, 04 June 2025 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved