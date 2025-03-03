Seattle Joins Lawsuit Fighting Trump Immigration Policies

The city of Seattle has joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration filed by cities and counties across the country over the administration's policies that target "sanctuary jurisdictions" that provide protections for migrants.

San Francisco and Santa Clara County first filed the lawsuit on Feb. 7 over Trump's executive order denying federal funding to "sanctuary jurisdictions" and the Justice Department's memorandum aimed at cracking down on jurisdictions that restrict cooperation with federal immigration officials.

The cities of Portland, Oregon; and New Haven, Connecticut; along with King County, Washingotn, also joined the lawsuit after it was initially filed.

"The Trump administration's unlawful action represents an attempt to interfere with how we allocate our local resources by defunding critical safety efforts. Cutting grants that support investigations into sexual assault, child exploitation, and domestic violence; services for survivors; 911 dispatch; substance use disorder programming; and other essential initiatives undermines our community's well-being," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.

"The loss of millions in federal grants and support would have an immediate and devastating impact on these vital programs. When Seattle's local values, policies and priorities are challenged by illegal federal actions, we will not hesitate to do everything in our power to defend our people and our rights," Harrell added.