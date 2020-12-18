Barricade Erected Around Seattle Capitol Hill Protest Zone

The Seattle homeless encampment located in what is known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest or the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has been surrounded by a "border wall" barricade after city officials said they planned on clearing the area, Newsweek reports.

Twitter users began sharing images of the wall, which appears to be made largely of wooden pallets, in Cal Anderson Park this week. It surrounds the self-declared autonomous zone, which was set up by racial justice protesters over the summer and has resisted multiple attempts by local law enforcement to clear the area.

The City of Seattle told Newsweek in a statement that "Mayor [Jenny] Durkan believes our city can have mutually shared values: individuals experiencing homelessness should be in safer shelters and spaces, and our parks should not be places with illegal fires, barricades, and individuals who are threatening city workers.

"The City's goal remains the same — to bring individuals experiencing homelessness inside into safer spaces including hotels and partner with community to reopen the park."