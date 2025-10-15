Duffy: Calif. Defies Truckers' English Rule, Out $40M

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday he is withholding more than $40 million in federal funds from California for failing to comply with the department's English Language Proficiency standards for commercial truck drivers.

Duffy had warned California, Washington and New Mexico in August that they risked losing federal money unless they adopted and enforced the ELP requirement for commercial drivers.

"California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big-rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement," Duffy said in a news release.

He added, "This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America's roads."

A total of $40.6 million in Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program funding will be withheld.

MCSAP provides grants for states to conduct roadside inspections, traffic enforcement, trucking company safety audits, and public education campaigns.

"Let me be clear — this is valuable money that should be going to the great men and women in California law enforcement, who we support," Duffy said.

"Gov. [Gavin] Newsom's insistence on obstructing federal law has tied my hands," he added.

The Transportation Department has been conducting a nationwide audit of how states issue commercial driver's licenses to individuals on short-term work visas.

The review is part of a broader federal effort to improve highway safety and restore order to the trucking industry.

Scrutiny intensified after a deadly Florida crash in August that killed three people.

The crash fueled a clash between the Department of Homeland Security and Newsom over Harjinder Singh, 28, an illegal immigrant from India who allegedly received a work permit and a driver's license in California.

The state is one of 19 and the District of Columbia that issue licenses regardless of immigration status.

In May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating the English proficiency rule as part of the out-of-service criteria, directing investigations into states issuing CDLs to foreign citizens, and easing regulatory burdens on U.S. truckers.

As of June 25, violations of the English requirement are again part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's out-of-service criteria, which all states are expected to enforce.

However, the California Highway Patrol reportedly said in August it is not placing drivers out of service for failing to speak English because the requirement is not state law.

The Transportation Department said California can restore its funding only by adopting and actively enforcing a measure consistent with the federal ELP rule.

That means state inspectors must conduct English proficiency assessments during roadside inspections and place noncompliant drivers out of service.

Newsmax reached out to Newsom's office for comment.