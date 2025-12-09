Secretary Duffy: No Plans to Lower Airport Food Costs

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a press conference Monday he had no plans to try to lower the cost of airport food.

Duffy was speaking at Reagan National Airport with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as part of their initiative to increase healthier options at airport food courts.

"It's market demand and supply," Duffy said about the price of food at the airport.

"They have people pretty tightly contained, and there's not a lot of options," Duffy added. "I don't have a plan to reduce costs."

"What I am trying to do is provide healthier options for people. And again, who doesn't love a greasy burger at the airport?" Duffy continued.

"I know I do. Sometimes you're grabbing chips, but other options — when you want that healthy choice — that you can have access to because whenever I make those bad choices, I always feel like garbage when I get on the plane," Duffy said.

"Letting people have a better option, I think, is what we're focusing on here."

Duffy has reached out to a majority of major U.S. airline CEOs, asking them what they could do to improve the experience.

Duffy last month urged airlines to add healthier options and dump salty pretzels and calorie-laden cookies.

Duffy also urged airports to add more dedicated spaces for young children and exercise equipment and to boost places for mothers to nurse their children.

Duffy also wants Americans to dress nicer when they fly.

"We're just asking people to again, maybe dress a little better," Duffy said.

Reuters contributed to this report.