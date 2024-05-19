WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sean diddy combs | cassie ventura | music | assault

Cassie's Counsel Responds to 'Diddy': 'Pathetic'

By    |   Sunday, 19 May 2024 09:20 PM EDT

The legal counsel of pop star Cassie Ventura responded to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' apology after a surveillance video from 2016 surfaced of the rapper punching and dragging Ventura near a hotel elevator.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words," said attorney Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the firm representing Ventura.

Combs was captured in surveillance footage released by CNN on Friday. The video shows him hitting Ventura, who was his girlfriend at the time, to the ground in a hotel. He then proceeded to kick her and drag her down a hallway.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 19 May 2024 09:20 PM
