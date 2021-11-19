Poll: Most Americans Think Supreme Court Motivated by Politics

Most Americans think that the Supreme Court’s primary motivation is politics, while about 1-in-3 said that the court is primarily motivated by the law, according to a new Quinnipiac University National Poll.

The poll, which was released on Friday, found a 6-percentage point increase in the number of people who think the Supreme Court is politically motivated when compared to a poll from two years ago.

61% of Americans in 2021 think the Supreme Court is mainly motivated by politics.

55% of Americans said the same in 2019.

32% of Americans in 2021 think the court is motivated by the law.

38% of Americans said the same in 2019.

The survey also found that Americans are firmly divided over stricter gun laws, with 49% opposing stricter gun laws and 45% supporting stricter laws. Most Americans, 62%, said that restrictions should be imposed on carrying guns in public places.

"To pack or not to pack firearms and how to best manage the right to bear arms. A mixed view. Americans are divided on increased restrictions on gun ownership, but they say keep a close eye on where they can carry them," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

Most Americans also say that they agree with the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in the case Roe v. Wade that established a woman’s right to an abortion, with 63% agreeing and 28% disagreeing. In addition, just under half of Americans, 45%, said that the Supreme Court should enable easier access to abortion, while 33% said that the court should make it harder to get an abortion; 12% said neither, and 10% had no opinion.

Quinnipiac polled 1,378 adults in the U.S. from November 11-15, 2021, with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.