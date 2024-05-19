Charges Against Top Golfer Scheffler Expected to Be Dropped

Prosecutors are expected to drop the charges against top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler after he was arrested on Friday while trying to enter the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the second round of the PGA Championship, No Laying Up has reported.

On Sunday, Scheffler shot a 6-under 65, his best round of the tournament, to finish in a tie for eighth place in the championships.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer trying to direct traffic, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic, the New York Post reported.

Scheffler, who has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, changed into an orange jumpsuit at a jail on Friday for his mug shot, but made it back to the course for his tee time later that morning.

The situation occurred as a worker at the tournament had been struck and killed by a bus outside the course earlier Friday morning, causing complete mayhem and extremely heavy traffic in the area as Scheffler arrived, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A lawyer for Scheffler said the combination of fan traffic and the fatality made it a "very chaotic situation" and that Scheffler was proceeding as directed by another traffic officer in a credentialed player vehicle.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters over the weekend that there was not any body-cam footage of the incident, according to the New York Post.

Although police had said that when the officer attempted to give Scheffler instructions, he refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging the policeman to the ground, a lawyer for Scheffler said in a statement that multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed that the golfer was simply proceeding as directed by another officer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The statement continued that Scheffler "stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle."