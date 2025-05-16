Scott Jennings: 'Left Has Violence in Its Heart'

Conservative pundit Scott Jennings, while sharing a reporter's social media post concerning a prevailing "assassination culture," said the "Left has violence in its heart."

Jennings' comment on Thursday night followed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem saying federal law enforcement was investigating former FBI Director James Comey's post that she and other Republicans claimed was a call for violence against President Donald Trump.

Jennings, currently a CNN commentator, took to social media to share an X post by New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz, who said she "wrote about 'assassination culture,' and the prevalence of the 8647 message, recently in the @nypost. It's spreading."

Jennings added his comment before sharing. "The Left has violence in its heart. Ugly stuff," he wrote.

In a since-deleted Instagram post earlier Thursday, Comey wrote, "cool shell formation on my beach walk" under a picture of seashells that appeared to form the shapes for "86 47."

According to Merriam-Webster, "86" is slang meaning "to throw out," "to get rid of" or "to refuse service to." It noted: "Among the most recent senses adopted is a logical extension of the previous ones, with the meaning of 'to kill.' We do not enter this sense, due to its relative recency and sparseness of use."

Numerous Trump administration officials, including Noem, said Comey was advocating for the assassination of Trump, the 47th president.

In a Friday interview with Fox News, Trump said Comey was "calling for the assassination of the president."

"He knew exactly what that meant," Trump said.

Trump survived two assassination attempts during last year's presidential campaign. He suffered an ear wound during a shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one Trump supporter was killed and two others wounded.

In late February, it was reported Jennings was being encouraged to run for Senate in Kentucky following Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell's decision not to seek reelection in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.