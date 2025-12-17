Jennings, Marlow Tapped to Take Over Charlie Kirk's Radio Slot

CNN commentator Scott Jennings and Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow have been tapped to take over the conservative Salem Radio Network's national midday lineup, filling the slot held by assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Salem's announcement said that Marlow will host the noon-1 p.m. ET time slot, followed by Jennings from 1-3 p.m. beginning Jan. 5.

The slot was once dominated by another conservative icon, the late Rush Limbaugh.

Marlow already hosts a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network, appearing frequently across conservative media.

Jennings' profile, meanwhile, has surged in recent years, fueled by his combative CNN appearances defending President Donald Trump in clashes with liberal co-panelists.

He currently hosts Salem's 2-3 p.m. hour, which had followed two hours of "The Charlie Kirk Show."

Salem said "The Charlie Kirk Show," now co-hosted by Turning Point's Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff, will continue as a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network.

Both incoming hosts used the announcement to credit Kirk and the team that kept his show running after his Sept. 10 assassination.

"To my friend Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team, thank you for your stewardship of Charlie's radio legacy ... These are some of the most important hours in talk radio," Jennings said.

"It was a rare pleasure to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk's show during the last year of his life ... I can't wait to get started," Marlow said.

Kolvet also thanked Salem for its cooperation after Kirk's death, calling the network "so gracious through this process."

While the Kirk team plans to keep producing the show in other venues, Kolvet said, "ultimately we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion."

"While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not," he added.

A Salem representative said that the network expects more than 300 radio stations to carry the shows, reaching more than 1.2 million listeners a week, with more than 1 million additional listeners projected through podcasts.