WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: scott jennings | alex marlow | charlie kirk | salem radio network

Jennings, Marlow Tapped to Take Over Charlie Kirk's Radio Slot

By    |   Wednesday, 17 December 2025 02:50 PM EST

CNN commentator Scott Jennings and Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow have been tapped to take over the conservative Salem Radio Network's national midday lineup, filling the slot held by assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Salem's announcement said that Marlow will host the noon-1 p.m. ET time slot, followed by Jennings from 1-3 p.m. beginning Jan. 5.

The slot was once dominated by another conservative icon, the late Rush Limbaugh.

Marlow already hosts a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network, appearing frequently across conservative media.

Jennings' profile, meanwhile, has surged in recent years, fueled by his combative CNN appearances defending President Donald Trump in clashes with liberal co-panelists.

He currently hosts Salem's 2-3 p.m. hour, which had followed two hours of "The Charlie Kirk Show."

Salem said "The Charlie Kirk Show," now co-hosted by Turning Point's Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff, will continue as a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network.

Both incoming hosts used the announcement to credit Kirk and the team that kept his show running after his Sept. 10 assassination.

"To my friend Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team, thank you for your stewardship of Charlie's radio legacy ... These are some of the most important hours in talk radio," Jennings said.

"It was a rare pleasure to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk's show during the last year of his life ... I can't wait to get started," Marlow said.

Kolvet also thanked Salem for its cooperation after Kirk's death, calling the network "so gracious through this process."

While the Kirk team plans to keep producing the show in other venues, Kolvet said, "ultimately we agreed that Alex and Scott were the perfect hosts to take over on the radio portion."

"While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not," he added.

A Salem representative said that the network expects more than 300 radio stations to carry the shows, reaching more than 1.2 million listeners a week, with more than 1 million additional listeners projected through podcasts.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
CNN commentator Scott Jennings and Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow have been tapped to take over the conservative Salem Radio Network's national midday lineup, filling the slot held by assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk.
scott jennings, alex marlow, charlie kirk, salem radio network
349
2025-50-17
Wednesday, 17 December 2025 02:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved