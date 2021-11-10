Ex-MMA Fighter Fairlamb Handed Longest Jan. 6 Sentence Thus Far

Scott Fairlamb, a former mixed martial arts fighter from New Jersey, was sentenced to 41 months in prison Wednesday for assaulting a police officer Jan. 6, CNBC reports.

Fairlamb, who owns a gym and lives in Stockholm, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, and was sentenced to 41 months in prison, as well as paying $2,000 in restitution, and will be kept under supervision for three years following his release. The judge rejected a request from his attorney for a sentence of 11 months in prison, which was far below the sentence requested by prosecutors, 44 months, and the recommended sentence of 41-51 months made by federal sentencing guidelines.

"It's such a serious crime that I can't give a below-guideline" sentence, Judge Royce Lamberth said, according to Washington, D.C.'s NBC 4.

Fairlamb apologized in court, saying he had disgraced his family name with his "irresponsible" and "reckless" actions, saying he "takes responsibility."

The sentence is the longest given so-far for a participant in the Jan. 6 protest, which hundreds of people have been charged in connection with. However, prosecutors are seeking an even longer sentence for Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon shaman for the outfit he wore during the protest, who pleaded guilty to obstructing a proceeding of Congress in September.

Prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memorandum for Chansley that "his actions struck at the roots of our democracy," and asked for a 51-month prison sentence. His sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 17 in U.S. District Court in Washington, where he will appear before the same judge that sentenced Fairlamb.