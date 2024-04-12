×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sciences | opiods | sackler | funds

Institution Asks Court to Allow Renaming of Sackler Funding

By    |   Friday, 12 April 2024 12:47 PM EDT

The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NAS), a nongovernmental institution that serves as an independent adviser to the nation on science and medicine, wants to repurpose roughly $30 million it received in donations from the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, which made the drug OxyContin, notorious for fueling the opioid epidemic.

"The notoriety of the Sackler name has made it impossible for the Academy to carry out the purposes for which it originally accepted the funds," Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences, said in a statement released Thursday.

The petition asks the court to modify restrictions in the gift instruments that established the four funds so that the NAS may best utilize them for the academy’s charitable, scientific mission by combining the funds, removing the Sackler name, and repurposing them as a single "National Academy of Sciences Fund for Science and the Public Good."

The advisory group filed a petition Thursday with the Superior Court of the District of Columbia requesting a modification to terms of the donations, asking instead the funds be repurposed for scientific studies, projects, and educational activities.

Daniel S. Connolly, a spokesman for the Raymond Sackler family, said it supported the National Academies in "using the funds as they see fit" and would have supported the change.

"We would have said yes if we’d been asked, just as we will still say yes despite this unnecessary court filing and false assertions about us," Connolly said in a statement.

The Academy has helped shape the federal response to the opioid crisis and issued two major reports that influenced national opioid policy.

The Sacklers in 2022 reached a landmark $6 billion settlement to pay governments across the U.S. and cede control of Purdue Pharma but admitted to no wrongdoing.

Many universities, museums, theaters, and institutes have removed the Sackler name from their buildings and galleries as the opioid crisis worsened, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The Academy also wants to remove the Sackler name from four institutional endowment funds.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NAS) wants to repurpose roughly $30 million it received in donations from the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, which made the drug OxyContin, notorious for fueling the opioid epidemic.
sciences, opiods, sackler, funds
339
2024-47-12
Friday, 12 April 2024 12:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved