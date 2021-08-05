Local School Board President Under Fire After Cutting Off Parent Asking About CRT

A school board president in Pennsylvania has come under fire after cutting off a local woman who asked a question about whether teachers were being taught critical race theory, the Washington Examiner reports.

During a public meeting in July, West Chester Area School Board President Chris McCune cut off Anita Edgarian, an Iranian immigrant and mother of three, after she tried to ask about critical race theory. McCune could reportedly be heard saying, “Anita, you’re at time.”

Edgarian said, “no, no,” and McCune went on to approach her at the podium where he took the microphone and told her to leave.

"This is shameful," McCune said. "We've had a respectful meeting up until you. You bombarded up there, and now you want to monopolize the meeting. Not happening. You're gone."

As Edgarian was being escorted out of the auditorium she could be heard yelling, "Why did you say you cannot teach history without CRT?"

She later told Fox News that she had “no intentions to talk” at the meeting at first, but eventually stood up to speak about how her country was “ravaged by communism” during the Iranian Revolution. She went on to accuse the retiring superintendent of “leaving a mess” and creating division.

"By the time I asked that question, he was already coming toward me. And so that's a clarification because my parents have raised me better,” Edgarian told Fox News.

A Republican committee in West Chester has since put out a call for McCune to resign or to take part in anger management counseling for what they refer to as, “his reprehensible actions” during the meeting.

“As a legal immigrant from Iran, who has experienced first-hand the threat of communism and Muslim theocracy, the speaker was cautioning against the same thing happening here,” they wrote in a letter earlier this month.

“Admittedly, she spoke longer than her allotted 2 minutes,” the committee notes, “as did several other speakers that evening.”

They go on to say, “since when do policemen haul off parents for exercising their 1st Amendment rights of free speech? Shouldn’t she be allowed to return to her seat instead of being turned out of the building?”

The school district did not immediately return requests for comment from the Examiner.