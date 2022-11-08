Person Shot at Ingraham High School in North Seattle

One person was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle Tuesday morning and has suffered life-threatening wounds, according to local police.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to reports.

Police said one person had been arrested shortly after 11 a.m., and the school was secured.

The victim's identity has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Seattle Public Schools announced Tuesday that classes at Ingraham High School would be closed for Wednesday, Nov. 9.