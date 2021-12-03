×
Tags: School Shooting | Michigan

Lawyer: Parents in Michigan School Shooting Didn't Flee

A memorial outside of Oxford High School continues to grow on December 03 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. His parents were also charged. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Friday, 03 December 2021 05:26 PM

A lawyer says two parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan high school shooting left town for their own safety but are returning to face arraignment.

Shannon Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley. They are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Crumbley’s parents were charged Friday. A prosecutor says they gave their son access to a gun and didn’t intervene despite problems at school that day.

In a text message, Smith says the parents have not fled from authorities. She didn't say when they would appear in court.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


US
School Shooting, Michigan
