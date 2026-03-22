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Tags: savannah | nancy guthrie | missing | tucson | arizona | today show

Family Appeals to Arizona Community for Nancy Guthrie Clues

Sunday, 22 March 2026 03:29 PM EDT

Savannah Guthrie is renewing pleas to neighbors, friends, and residents of Tucson, Arizona, to jog their memories in the hopes of sparking new leads in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy.

The "Today Show" co-host posted a new family statement on her Instagram account Sunday morning, hours after the show's Instagram account shared it.

After expressing gratitude to the community, the family said in its statement that it believes someone in Tucson or elsewhere in southern Arizona may "hold the key to finding the resolution in this case.

"Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant."

The family urged people to go back over their memories between Jan. 31 — when Nancy Guthrie was last seen — and Feb. 1 as well as the evening of Jan. 11.

"Please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance," the statement said. "No detail is too small."

They also acknowledged in the statement that their family's matriarch may no longer be alive.

"We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder."

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1. Authorities believe the 84-year-old was kidnapped, abducted, or otherwise taken against her will.

The FBI released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie's front door on the night she vanished.

The Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother.

Savannah Guthrie on March 5 visited the NBC "Today" studio in New York City for the first time since her mother's disappearance. The show said she plans to return to the air at some point but "remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

Tucson is 100 miles south of Phoenix and 70 miles north of the Arizona-Mexico border. The Catalina Foothills, the neighborhood where Nancy Guthrie lives, is known as an affluent area with popular hiking trails.

Savannah Guthrie has been a co-anchor of the venerable NBC morning show since 2012.

One of her former colleagues, Hoda Kotb, has returned to "Today" to fill in while Guthrie has concentrated on finding her mother.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Savannah Guthrie is renewing pleas to neighbors, friends, and residents of Tucson, Arizona, to jog their memories in the hopes of sparking new leads in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy.
savannah, nancy guthrie, missing, tucson, arizona, today show
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2026-29-22
Sunday, 22 March 2026 03:29 PM
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