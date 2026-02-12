Savannah Guthrie Posts Family Video While Search for Mom Continues

"Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on Thursday posted old family videos set to music on Instagram as the search for her abducted 84-year-old mother entered its 12th day.

In the home movies, Nancy Guthrie is seen playing with her young children before the video cuts to a family portrait of her and her three children.

"our lovely mom (heart emoji). we will never give up on her. thank you for your prayers and hope," Savannah Guthrie wrote below the video, which was set to the song "May You Find a Light" by The Brilliance.

Savannah Guthrie's post came a day after sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents fanned out along highways, vacant lots, and remote areas of southern Arizona, combing the desert landscape for clues to her mother's fate.

The TV host's post was the first since Tuesday, when investigators released surveillance images and video of a suspect from the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona.

Investigators said they have received 18,000 tips since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance on Jan. 31, with the number surging after publication of the surveillance footage, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The New York Post on Wednesday published video and photos of FBI personnel taking possession of a glove found on a roadside about 1.5 miles from Guthrie’s home, where authorities believe she was kidnapped for ransom.

A law enforcement official briefed on the case told Reuters that investigators are conducting forensic tests on a black latex glove, looking for fingerprints and possible DNA.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 when family members dropped her off at her home after dinner, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities said.

At least two purported ransom notes have surfaced since Nancy Guthrie vanished, both delivered initially to news media outlets and setting deadlines that have since passed. Authorities have not reported any proof of life since her abduction.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, has posted several video messages with her brother and sister, appealing to their mother’s captors for her return, asking for the public's help and expressing a willingness to meet ransom demands.