Gov. Huckabee Sanders Assigns Natl Guard to Assist ICE

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Tuesday that she is assigning up to 40 National Guard troops to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the state.

"Violent, criminal, illegal immigrants have no place in Arkansas," said Sanders. "I signed the Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act to hold these criminals accountable and slap enhanced penalties on illegal immigrants who commit additional crimes while in our state."

Sanders added that the move should be viewed as direct support for the decisions of President Donald Trump to enforce U.S. immigration laws. "President Trump has secured our border and is cleaning up our streets, and Arkansas stands with him every step of the way."

Sanders moved forward with the Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act in March to increase criminal penalties for illegal aliens who commit additional crimes while in Arkansas. It also expanded the state ban on sanctuary city policies to include unincorporated areas and counties, requires that state law enforcement departments fully cooperate with ICE agents, and works to expedite deportations.

Arkansas National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges said the deployment of troops to assist ICE only makes sense. "Our Guardsmen are highly trained and committed to enabling federal agents to focus on their core operations."

At least in the opening weeks of the cooperative venture, the Arkansas Guard troops will not be armed and will support ICE in clerical and transportation duties.