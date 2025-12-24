Retail Seasonal Hiring Falls, Even for Santas

Demand for seasonal and temporary workers declined this holiday season, extending even to once-reliable roles such as mall and party Santas.

National staffing agencies specializing in Christmas performers say the number of inquiries from businesses and event planners seeking Santas this year is roughly 30% below last season, a sharp reversal from the tight labor market conditions of 2021 and 2022.

"The number of people reaching out to us [to hire Santas] is down compared with last year," said Mitch Allen, founder of Hire Santa.

"People are still having Christmas celebrations, but they are not having as big of an event at their home or office."

Industry experts link the drop in Santa job bookings to labor market dynamics and the shift in how Americans shop and celebrate.

With a continued rise in e-commerce and the decline of traditional shopping malls, retailers have fewer in-person seasonal roles to fill, reducing the need for on-site entertainment and customer engagement jobs.

Despite weaker demand, some sectors of the holiday labor market report wage gains and specialized requirements.

Data from labor analysts shows that certain Santa performer listings now come with higher pay and stricter qualifications, with many employers preferring candidates with a natural beard over costume facial hair.

At the same time, major retail and logistics employers continue to hire seasonal workers for core holiday operations, though overall numbers remain below levels seen earlier in the decade.

Retailers such as Amazon announced plans to bring on large numbers of temporary workers to handle peak shipping volumes, while other chains scaled back or kept hiring plans modest.

Reduced seasonal hiring and a growing pool of job seekers competing for fewer openings signal mounting strain in the labor market that analysts say could foreshadow challenges in 2026.

The shift in seasonal hiring comes as President Donald Trump's administration promotes moving more workers from public-sector jobs to the private sector, framing the latest employment figures as evidence its economic agenda is working.

"The strong jobs report shows how President Trump is fixing the damage caused by Joe Biden and creating a strong, America First economy in record time," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

"Since President Trump took office, 100% of the job growth has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans — exactly where it should be."