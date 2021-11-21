Looting Spree Reaches San Francisco Suburbs

Looting is now reaching past the San Francisco city limits and into the suburbs.

The Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, California, an affluent suburb in the San Francisco Bay Area, was looted Saturday night. Dozens were seen rushing into the store, taking items and getting into cars and speeding away. Most of the looters escaped, although some were arrested later.

Breitbart reports that the method to the looting is for the perpetrators to travel in large groups of vehicles, block roads, and take whatever they can.

A manager at a nearby P.F. Chang’s told CBS Los Angeles that the looters ran into Nordstrom with ski masks, adding that “it was insane.”

“One employee was pepper sprayed, and two others were punched and kicked. All three sustained minor injuries, and were treated and released at the scene,” police told NBC News.

Six suspects were arrested the day prior for looting a Louis Vuitton store in the city.