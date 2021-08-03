SF Health Department Allowing Booster for J&J Vaxxers

San Francisco, California residents are now allowed to boost the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot with a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if their doctor recommends it.

The city’s health department announced Tuesday that it would allow the “accommodation” for residents that have consulted a physician, and want a second shot, CNN reported.

"We are not recommending. We are accommodating requests," said Dr. Naveena Bobba, deputy director of health for the department, during a news briefing. "We have gotten a few requests based on patients talking to their physicians and that's why we are allowing for the accommodation."

The extra dose of the vaccine will be available at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The department said it is not recommending any booster shots for those with any of the three vaccines including the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots.

According to the story, some recipients of the J&J vaccine want the booster to guard against the more contagious delta variant that is currently surging in some areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 13,479,802 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered nationally compared to 194,252,771 does of Pfizer and 139,335,403 of Moderna.

A total of 165.1 million Americans are fully vaccinated and 192,120,576 people have taken at least one dose, the CDC reports.

The announcement came the same day as the department launched its “Vax to You” program that uses a Mobile Vaccination Unit to distribute the vaccines to small groups of 5-12 people in homes and workplaces, a department press release said.

“Our COVID response continues to lead with equity by removing barriers and ensuring everyone has easy access to this life saving vaccine,” Mayor London Breed said in the release. “We currently have a broad network of vaccine availability throughout San Francisco for drop-ins, appointments, and mobile teams that will bring the vaccine to our most vulnerable residents, especially those who are homebound. Now, we can provide a mobile unit to go right to your door when you gather a few friends, family members or coworkers.”

The mobile unit has been used since February, administering some 6,000 doses of vaccine at 350 events concentrating on the vulnerable populations throughout the city.

The new service will be available to city residents in family, friends, or workplace groups of 5-12, Tuesday through Saturday with all three versions of the vaccine, the release said.

“While vaccination rates are high overall throughout San Francisco, we are still concerned about our communities that have a lower vaccination uptake,” Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said. “With the surge in cases due to the Delta variant, getting vaccinated as soon as possible is more important than ever. Innovative programs like this will help us serve more people by bringing a life-saving COVID vaccine right to their doorstep.”

