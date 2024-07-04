WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: san fransisco | homeless | murder | bart

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in San Francisco

By    |   Thursday, 04 July 2024 12:08 PM EDT

A homeless man faces a murder charge in the death of a 74-year-old-woman who allegedly was pushed into an oncoming commuter train's path in San Francisco Monday night, The San Francisco Standard reported.

Police said the victim, Corazon Dandan, was getting ready to board a BART train when she was shoved at about 11:05 p.m.

Trevor Belmont, 49, also known as Hoak Taing, faces one count of murder in her death.

"Unprovoked attacks, especially on our most vulnerable, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

The victim's nephew, Alvin Dandan, a doctor in St. Louis, told the outlet that she was returning home from work as a telephone operator at the Parc 55 hotel when the attack occurred.

"Great does not even define what I think this woman is," Dandan said.

"I wouldn't be here and a lot of my cousins wouldn't be here. She put a lot of people through school."

Dandan added that he and his cousins had warned their aunt about using BART late at night and that she had worked well into retirement even though she didn't need the income.

The homeless epidemic in America's major cities shows no sign of reprieve. In 2023, the number of homeless people grew 12% to an estimated 650,000, the highest number ever reported.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that cities can enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping outdoors. The high court reversed a ruling from a San Francisco appeals court that concluded outdoor sleeping bans were cruel and unusual punishment.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A 74-year-old-woman died Monday night after she was pushed into an oncoming rapid transit train's path in San Francisco, The San Francisco Standard reported.
san fransisco, homeless, murder, bart
263
2024-08-04
Thursday, 04 July 2024 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved