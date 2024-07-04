Homeless Man Charged With Murder in San Francisco

A homeless man faces a murder charge in the death of a 74-year-old-woman who allegedly was pushed into an oncoming commuter train's path in San Francisco Monday night, The San Francisco Standard reported.

Police said the victim, Corazon Dandan, was getting ready to board a BART train when she was shoved at about 11:05 p.m.

Trevor Belmont, 49, also known as Hoak Taing, faces one count of murder in her death.

"Unprovoked attacks, especially on our most vulnerable, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

The victim's nephew, Alvin Dandan, a doctor in St. Louis, told the outlet that she was returning home from work as a telephone operator at the Parc 55 hotel when the attack occurred.

"Great does not even define what I think this woman is," Dandan said.

"I wouldn't be here and a lot of my cousins wouldn't be here. She put a lot of people through school."

Dandan added that he and his cousins had warned their aunt about using BART late at night and that she had worked well into retirement even though she didn't need the income.

The homeless epidemic in America's major cities shows no sign of reprieve. In 2023, the number of homeless people grew 12% to an estimated 650,000, the highest number ever reported.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that cities can enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping outdoors. The high court reversed a ruling from a San Francisco appeals court that concluded outdoor sleeping bans were cruel and unusual punishment.