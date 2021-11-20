Thieves Ransack Louis Vuitton in San Francisco

Six suspects were arrested Friday after police said they "emptied out" a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco, according to local media reports.

Vandals also struck other high-end retailers in the city, Fox's KTVU reported.

Videos posted on social media show smashed windows in the Louis Vuitton storefront and a masked suspect carrying a large amount of merchandise in what appeared to be a getaway car.

Another video showed police officers catching up to the car and using their batons to smash its windshield and windows, according to ABC's KGO-TV.

San Francisco District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin confirmed that six suspects had been arrested so far. The police responded to the area at around 8:10 p.m. on reports of looting and vandalism.

Peskin said the San Francisco Police Department's Central Station officers did "great work" and reported no injuries, per KTVU.

"We are continuing to respond to other retail establishments where reports of vandalism have occurred," said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca. "Additional officers are responding to the area and are mobilizing to address the fluid and evolving situation."

It was unclear whether there was a connection between the incident and upheaval over Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal from several homicide charges related to the August 2020 Kenosha riots.

In recent months, San Francisco has seen a rise in shoplifting and other retail crimes, NBC's KNTV reported in June.