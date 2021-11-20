×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: san francisco | louis vuitton | thieves

Thieves Ransack Louis Vuitton in San Francisco

Thieves Ransack Louis Vuitton in San Francisco
Louis Vuitton. (Omer Messinger/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 20 November 2021 11:41 AM

Six suspects were arrested Friday after police said they "emptied out" a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco, according to local media reports. 

Vandals also struck other high-end retailers in the city, Fox's KTVU reported.

Videos posted on social media show smashed windows in the Louis Vuitton storefront and a masked suspect carrying a large amount of merchandise in what appeared to be a getaway car.

Another video showed police officers catching up to the car and using their batons to smash its windshield and windows, according to ABC's KGO-TV.

San Francisco District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin confirmed that six suspects had been arrested so far. The police responded to the area at around 8:10 p.m. on reports of looting and vandalism.

Peskin said the San Francisco Police Department's Central Station officers did "great work" and reported no injuries, per KTVU.

"We are continuing to respond to other retail establishments where reports of vandalism have occurred," said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca. "Additional officers are responding to the area and are mobilizing to address the fluid and evolving situation."

It was unclear whether there was a connection between the incident and upheaval over Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal from several homicide charges related to the August 2020 Kenosha riots.

In recent months, San Francisco has seen a rise in shoplifting and other retail crimes, NBC's KNTV reported in June.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Six suspects were arrested Friday after police said they "emptied out" a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco.
san francisco, louis vuitton, thieves
227
2021-41-20
Saturday, 20 November 2021 11:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved