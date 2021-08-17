Mass COVID-19 Testing Site Reopening in San Francisco

San Francisco, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, will reopen a high-volume testing site on Wednesday, according to a statement by Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

The site will have the capacity to administer 500 tests a day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be open seven days a week and tests are available by appointment. Results will be available within 48 hours.

"We know that the most important thing people can do to keep themselves and their friends and family safe is to get vaccinated, but with the delta variant here and cases at a higher level than we’d like, testing remains an important part of our strategy to slow the spread of this virus," Breed said. "If you feel sick, have symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, we want to make it easy and convenient for you to get tested."

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the site will bring the city’s total test capacity to about 5,000 a day.

The site, at Seventh and Brannan streets, will be located in an empty parking lot. It first opened for testing in April 2020.

The Chronicle noted that the delta variant leads to about 230 new cases a day in the city – sparking the need for the reopening of the site.

The health department has announced plans to require large healthcare facilities to provide tests to their patients.

"The order is designed to ensure that private health providers contribute fully to the City’s COVID-19 testing infrastructure," the city announced in the statement.

The Hill noted that Breed announced last week the city would mandate people provide proof of vaccination in order to take part in indoor activities in restaurants, bars, gyms, and other sites.