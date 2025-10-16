San Francisco DA: 'Won't Hesitate' to Charge Troops

San Francisco Democrat District Attorney Brooke Jenkins reiterated she would not "hesitate" to bring charges against federal agents or National Guard troops if she had a "provable case," Politico reported Thursday.

Jenkins made her latest comments Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump again said he's considering deploying the National Guard to San Francisco, which he called "a mess." She first warned federal agents of possible charges in a social media post last week.

Jenkins said she would take the unprecedented step of bringing charges, such as excessive force, if U.S. troops or immigration agents broke local laws.

"If I believe, and have conviction, that we can meet our burden and charges are appropriate, that I won't hesitate to do so," she told Politico.

In a post to X last Friday, Jenkins wrote, "If you come to San Francisco and illegally harass our residents, use excessive force or cross any other boundaries that the law proscribes, I will not hesitate to do my job and hold you accountable just like I do other violators of the law every single day."

However, Jenkins acknowledged to Politico it would be "complex" to levy charges against federal agents which would first have to result in an arrest handled by another law enforcement agency.

"But we have to make clear to our residents where we stand. This is about me being clear to them that if there is a provable case, that I am not going to hesitate to move forward, regardless of how difficult that hurdle may be," she told Politico.

It's not the first time Trump has floated sending troops to the city by the Bay. He asserted in August that San Francisco would be the next city he will "clean up," weeks after deploying troops to Washington, D.C.

"I'm certainly more concerned given his comments [Wednesday]. Prior to his remarks, we've been on a list of various cities that he seemed to have his eye on, and we weren't really at the top of that list, either. Today, it seems, he is given an instruction that we should be moved up into the next phase," Jenkins told Politico.

Jenkins "absolutely" blamed tech billionaire and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff for egging on Trump. Benioff said in an interview last week that he was "all for" Trump's calls to send troops to San Francisco.

"I believe that that is the only thing that has brought San Francisco into his focus right now, at this moment in time. We have not given [Trump] any reason to say that we should be again prioritized in line for the National Guard," she said.