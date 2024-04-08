Samuel L. Jackson Blasts ESPN's NCAA Championship Coverage

Samuel L. Jackson took to social media and slammed ESPN's coverage of the women's NCAA Championship game — which he seemed to find of poor quality.

The veteran actor, like millions of others, tuned in to watch the highly anticipated matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks. But the 75-year-old took issue with ESPN's choice to feature commentary from podcast hosts Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who offered an alternative commentary to the regular announcing team on ABC.

"Who TF @ESPN thought this podcast commentary is a good idea??!! I never knew I needed an ABC feed before!!!" Jackson wrote on X during the game.

Later, Jackson seemed to switch to the ABC broadcast, led by Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe.

However, less than 30 minutes after his initial tweet, Jackson returned to social media once more.

"It's okay to talk about the team that's winning, too!!!" he wrote on X.

Basketball fans were excited about the trophy presentation for the Gamecocks following their 87-75 victory over the Hawkeyes but were left disappointed after the ABC broadcast abruptly cut to a commercial break just as the all-star panel began discussing the game, the U.S. Sun noted.

The win marked the second consecutive year of defeat for Iowa.

All eyes were on the Hawkeyes's star Caitlin Clark, who over the past two years has become a sensation and has made significant contributions to the NCAA record book and advanced the women's game.

Despite falling short of winning the championship for her home state, she said she remained focused on the experiences she has gained along the way.

"It's certainly been a special year," Clark said. "To be honest, after last year I was kind of, like, How do we top doing what we did last year? Somehow, some way, every single person in our locker room believed. To be honest, this year was probably more special than last year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.