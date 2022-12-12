Nonbinary Biden Admin Official No Longer at Energy Dept.

Sam Brinton, a Biden administration official twice accused of stealing luggage from airport terminals, is reportedly no longer working with the Department of Energy.

"Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters," a department spokesperson said in an email to the Washington Examiner. It is not known if Brinton resigned or was fired.

Brinton, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was hired in June as the Energy Department's deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition. Brinton, an LGBTQ activist, is considered the first openly gender-fluid person to serve in a senior U.S. government post. On the Department of Energy's website Monday, William J. Boyle was listed as acting deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition.

Brinton is facing charges in Nevada and Minnesota for allegedly stealing women's suitcases from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport in July and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in September. The value of both suitcases and their contents was worth reportedly more than $2,000 each.

In the Minneapolis incident, Brinton initially denied stealing the luggage, but then said they took them by mistake. But police said Brinton was seen using the Vera Bradley suitcase on at least two occasions, while traveling to Washington on Sept. 18 and Oct. 9, according to the New York Post.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the ranking GOP member on the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee, wrote a Nov. 30 letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm demanding Brinton's security clearance be revoked, and the department take steps to fire him. The letter requested a response from Granholm no later than Tuesday.

Barrasso wrote a similar letter to Granholm in July about the department's vetting and granting of security clearance processes but did not receive a response.

Related stories