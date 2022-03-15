Rep. Salazar Tells Breezeline: You Need Newsmax, Balance

Miami Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., told Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” she personally called Breezeline to question the broadband and TV provider’s decision to drop the network from its channel lineup.

Since Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, removed Newsmax on Jan. 1, Salazar said her office was flooded with hundreds of calls from constituents complaining about the decision.

Salazar represents Miami-Dade, including most of the coverage area serviced by Breezeline in the county.

“I picked up the phone because I have received, in my congressional office in Miami and in Washington, hundreds of calls from constituents who are also viewers of Newsmax,” Salazar told host Lyndsay Keith.

“So, I picked up the phone and I called the CEO, the chairman of the board of Atlantic Broadband, and I have encouraged them to include your station.”

Salazar argues systems like Breezeline need more balance and diversity in the cable line-ups.

“I have I watched you guys, but I do believe that there has to be a fair and balanced distribution system for all the networks,” she said. “So, if you are a constituent, and you want to watch a liberal station, do so.

“But you also have the choice, and you have the right to be able to watch other channels that provide the news with a different angle. That's the American way ... you have a right to be on that distribution, I mean to be part of the distribution grid for Atlantic Broadband.”

Breezeline Atlantic has kept 11 liberal news and information channels in its basic guide, most of which have less viewership than Newsmax.

Newsmax has noted the company was dropped by Breezeline in the middle of negotiations.

The network says Breezeline has made numerous “false and misleading claims” to officials and the public about the cancellation, including a fake assertion the network was asking them for a fee while the service streams for free.

Newsmax never requires a fee while the network streams free.

Breezeline also claims the matter was a “business decision,” though have not explained why they keep almost a dozen left-leaning news channels that cost their customers more.

Newsmax has said the real issue is that Breezeline is biased against conservatives, noting that Breezeline’s head of programming is a Joe Biden donor and a member of left-wing Act Blue.

Sen. Rand Paul and other leaders have called for conservatives to stop doing business with companies like Breezeline that cancel free speech and back a far-left agenda.

