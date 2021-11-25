Nick Saban Rips 'Self-Absorbed' Alabama Fans

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban this week hit out at "self-absorbed" fans of the team who don't "appreciate" the effort that the team makes and no longer enjoy their victories.

Saban was hosting his weekly radio show Wednesday night at the Victory Grille restaurant when a caller asked how the coach is able to get his team to ignore the high expectations fans have for them to win by high margins.

The caller said, "For example, with Arkansas, we were supposed to blow them out and then you don't do it, and it was because you have created such a game atmosphere that we go to the games knowing we're going to win. We just don't know by how much."

Saban responded, "I'll tell you what, I'm glad you go to the game that way because I don't ever go to the game that way. I have too much respect for the other team, been in too many games, whether we won when we weren't expected to win or the other team beat us."

He went on to say, "We're going to get everybody's best game. And I don't know why people can't understand that. You can say it's not fair to our players to get everybody's best game, but they do. They have to be able to compete through that and play over that."

The coach noted that "When I came here, everybody was happy to win a game. All right, now, we're not happy to win a game anymore. We're not happy to win a game anymore at all. I mean, we think we should win games by whatever, and I don't think that's fair to the players either.

"Our players work their butt off to be the best that they can be, and to get criticized for what they work hard to do, so that you can be entertained. So, you can have joy, pride, and passion for what they do."

He added that the players are not professionals and are not paid by the school for their work.

"I mean, come on. Give me a break. This is not professional football," Saban said. "These guys aren't getting paid to play here. They're representing you all. You should be proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude. Nobody wants to win worse than they do.

"So, for all of you self-absorbed folks out there that can't look past your own self to appreciate what other people are doing."