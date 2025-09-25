Okla. Superintendent Resigns to Lead Anti-Teachers' Group

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters, who pushed to include teaching about the Bible in state public school classrooms, has announced his resignation, saying he is leaving his position to lead the conservative group Teacher Freedom Alliance.

"We have seen the teachers' unions use money and power to corrupt our schools, to undermine our schools," Walters said on "Fox News @ Night" on Wednesday. "We are one of the biggest grassroots organizations in the country. We will build an army of teachers to defeat the teachers' union once and for all."

Teacher Freedom Alliance confirmed Walters as its incoming CEO in a post on X late Wednesday, saying he "fearlessly fights the woke liberal union mob."

"Together, we will build a national movement that is centered on freedom and common sense, not on bullying and intimidation," the group added. "Educators will now be able to break free."

In a statement following the announcement, state Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a Republican, said Walters' tenure produced "a stream of never-ending scandal and political drama" and was "an embarrassment to our state."

"Even worse, test scores and reading proficiency are at historic lows," Drummond said. "It's time for a State Superintendent of Public Instruction who will actually focus on quality instruction in our public schools. ... Our families, our students and our teachers deserve so much more."

Walters sparked controversy as Oklahoma's top education official when he ordered schools to teach lessons on the Bible and pushed to require that parents provide proof of U.S. citizenship to enroll their children in state public schools.

On Tuesday, he announced that every Oklahoma high school will have a Turning Point USA Club America chapter, referring to the conservative youth organization co-founded by slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk. In his video announcing the partnership on X, Walters said that "radical leftists with the teachers' union dominate classrooms and push woke indoctrination on our kids."

After being sworn in as state superintendent in January 2023, Walters called for prayer in schools and displaying the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms within his first few months.

He said he wanted to "put God back in schools" shortly after his election and has said he believes that the separation of church and state is a "myth" created by liberals.