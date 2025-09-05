Alleged Would-Be Trump Assassin's Trial Starts Monday

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, in the case against Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Routh, who faces five criminal charges, plans to represent himself, though court-appointed attorneys will remain as standby counsel.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon confirmed during a hearing Tuesday that Routh would be dressed in professional business attire for the trial. She also explained to Routh that he would be allowed to use a podium while speaking to the jury or questioning witnesses, but he would not have free rein of the courtroom.

"If you make any sudden movements, marshals will take decisive and quick action to respond," Cannon said.

Jury selection is expected to take three days, with attorneys questioning three sets of 60 prospective jurors. They're trying to find 12 jurors and four alternates.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 11, and prosecutors will begin their case immediately after that. The court has blocked off four weeks for the trial, but attorneys expect to need less time.

The trial will begin nearly a year after prosecutors say a U.S. Secret Service agent thwarted Routh's attempt to shoot Trump as he played golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and several firearm violations.

In addition to the federal charges, Routh has pleaded not guilty to state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.